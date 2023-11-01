Four suspects involved in shooting arrested

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four suspects have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting in Calexico.

Police learned the shooting was a confrontation between two rival gangs.

The shooting happened last month by Nosotros Park near Adler Avenue.

The Calexico Police Department said a group of four men approached another group of men and started arguing when one suspect started shooting with a semi-automatic handgun.

One of the bullets penetrated a home with people inside but no one was hurt.

Police said they received a call from the East Port of Entry that the last outstanding suspect was caught coming from Mexico into the U.S. last Saturday.

“They held him for us because we had put a stop on the port of entry for his detention we made arrangements and had him transported to our station and then we took them into custody… He was then processed… And transported to Imperial County Jail,” stated Sgt. Marquez from the Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police say all four suspects are being held at the Imperial County Jail.

They are being charged with attempted murder and other charges.