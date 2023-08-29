Yuma man sentenced in 2021 bar murder

34-year-old Jerome Hall is sentenced to 23.5 years at the Arizona Department of Corrections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a local bar has been sentenced to 23 1/2 years at the Arizona Department of Corrections.

The sentence for 34-year-old Jerome Hall was handed down Tuesday afternoon.

Hall was given 16 years for one count of second-degree murder, and seven-and-a-half years for two counts of aggravated assault.

Time served for the two assault charges will follow the 16-year sentence.

Hall was convicted of murdering Tyrone Hall at the Maverick bar in Yuma in 2021.

It was a gloomy courtroom as the families of both Jerome and Tyrone were present and emotional.

Family of the victim gave statements saying their bond is broken and are searching for the light in their cloudy days after his death.

Jerome's family also expressed a major loss for their family as he is now going to behind bars.

He will serve his time at the Arizona Department of Corrections.