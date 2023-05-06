Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing two men in Yuma

Yuma Police Department are asking for anyone with information to please come forward

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to the call on South Maple Avenue and 19th Street around 2:40 a.m Saturday morning.

Officers investigating the scene discovered A 23-year-old man stabbed at a nearby home as well as a 20-year-old man.

According to YPD, the investigation revealed that a 17-year-old boy stabbed both of the victims during an altercation.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was later found and arrested.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the department or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.