Man accused of burning a child with blow torch takes plea agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of burning a child with a blow torch took a plea agreement Tuesday afternoon but not without a twist in the case.

The state found no evidence that 29-year-old Stanford Miller burned a child with the use of a blow torch.

The plea agreement states that injuries to the child were not necessarily burns but the exact weapon used to cause harm to the child was not mentioned.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, which is a class two felony.

This is classified as a dangerous crime against a child.

His attorney, Richard Parks says Miller will be formally sentenced on April 25.

The plea agreement could put Miller in prison for 24 years.