Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 3:56 PM
Published 4:38 PM

Man accused of burning a child with blow torch takes plea agreement

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of burning a child with a blow torch took a plea agreement Tuesday afternoon but not without a twist in the case.

The state found no evidence that 29-year-old Stanford Miller burned a child with the use of a blow torch.

The plea agreement states that injuries to the child were not necessarily burns but the exact weapon used to cause harm to the child was not mentioned.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, which is a class two felony.

This is classified as a dangerous crime against a child.

His attorney, Richard Parks says Miller will be formally sentenced on April 25.

The plea agreement could put Miller in prison for 24 years.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content