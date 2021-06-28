Two people arrested in connection with the death of a missing Yuma man

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three months after a Yuma man disappeared, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it's made two arrests in connection with his murder.

31-year-old Derek Runnion was last seen on March 24 of this year. Runnion's father said he went out to get his car fixed on a Wednesday evening and never came home.

Derek Runnion

Runnion's family continued to search for him, but they found no clues.

Police had no leads either, until April 1, when they tell us Runnion's body was found in California. They say his car was found nearby. YPD says it had been set on fire. Officers aren't releasing more precise details on where the discovery was made. They do tell us at that time they picked up some information on some possible suspects.

Apparently officers got some good leads, because on Monday, YPD arrested 28-year-old Erick Chavez and 22-year-old Jonissa Jones on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, hindering prosecution, and kidnapping. They'll face a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

YPD isn't offering any further details on the pair's arrest, or how they're accused of killing Derek Runnion, but CBS 13's April Hettinger will be in the courtroom Tuesday to gather more details.

Police do continue to gather clues on this case. They urge anyone with information on this case is asked to call the (928) 373 4782 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.