Murder suspect connected to fatal motel shooting enters not guilty plea
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel entered a not guilty plea in court Monday.
Izak Lucero, 24, entered his plea via video feed in Yuma Justice Court.
Lucero is being charged with five felony charges, including alleged second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are felonies.
[RELATED STORY: Yuma man connected to fatal motel shooting formally charged]
During a previous hearing, state attorneys described Lucero to be a very dangerous man. State attorneys say they have eyewitness accounts, along with video footage that showed him committing the crime on Saturday.
Related: YPD identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
Court records show in 2014, Lucero served jail time after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2018 he was charged with criminal damage and served time as well.
Comments