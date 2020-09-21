Murder suspect connected to fatal motel shooting enters not guilty plea

Crime

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at the Econo Lodge Motel entered a not guilty plea in court Monday.

Izak Lucero, 24, entered his plea via video feed in Yuma Justice Court.

Lucero is being charged with five felony charges, including alleged second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are felonies.

During a previous hearing, state attorneys described Lucero to be a very dangerous man. State attorneys say they have eyewitness accounts, along with video footage that showed him committing the crime on Saturday.

Court records show in 2014, Lucero served jail time after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In 2018 he was charged with criminal damage and served time as well.