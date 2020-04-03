Yuma woman facing 164 charges tied to forging checks and identity theft

Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said they arrested a woman for allegedly forging checks and cashing them at businesses around Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department said Veronica Flora Simms was driving a taxi when she was pulled over by police. After running her name, they found she was wanted for allegedly creating fake checks and cashing them since November of 2019.

Once she was booked, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office added more charges to her case.

Currently Simms is facing 164 charges that range from identity theft to forgery, fraud and drug possession.

In the past, Simms has served time after a judge found her guilty of theft and possession of dangerous drugs.

Currently Simms has a bond of $140,000.