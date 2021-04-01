Californians 50 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Imperial County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), California's COVID-19 vaccines will now be made available to everyone ages 50 and older.

This comes a week after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that vaccine eligibility would be expanding starting April 1st.

In two weeks eligibility will increase even more for all adults. Starting April 15, everyone 16 and up will be eligible for a vaccine in California.

Dr. Tien Vo with Vo Medical Center in El Centro says this is great news for the community, however, he says his office currently has a shortage of vaccines.

Since news broke out about vaccines being more widely available, Dr. Vo says people have been calling in to book appointments. His offices are currently booked two weeks out.

“So really we don't know how many vaccines we are going to get next week until tomorrow. So we already booked 400 for next week, but we can’t book anymore because we don’t know exactly how many we are going to get next week," says Dr. Vo.

Dr. Vo says he normally gets at least 600 vaccines each week, but is hoping the state will send more to meet the current demand.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m. as we speak to Dr. Vo about how vulnerable populations who still haven't recived the vaccine will be prioritzed.