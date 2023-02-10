Local Veterans will be honored with Quilts of Valor

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora spoke to veterans about why this is special

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six veteran-owned businesses will be awarded a Quilt of Valor in a special presentation Wednesday, February 15 to thank them for their service.

The quilts are specially made by volunteers for veterans.

The label on the back of each quilt reveals who created it and who it's presented to along with a certificate.

Army veteran and Quilts of Valor volunteer Susan Lock said this ceremony is special because they want to make sure veterans are appreciated for the effort they put into their service.

"We're going to have the veterans sit down. Each one will come up individually and we'll present them with a quilt and then we'll wrap them in a quilt and give them a hug," explained Lock. "And then we'll ask them what they would like to say. Because some of them have the most interesting stories that you've ever heard of."

Lock mentioned she's seen a Vietnam veteran almost cry when receiving their personalized quilt.

The Quilts of Valor Mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

"In essence, most of us have been touched by war because we have lost friends. You know I used to do paperwork to send people over to war," said Lock.

Donna Peet, a Navy veteran who owns Pupcakes by Donna LLC is receiving a quilt.

She said at first she didn't think she deserved it.

"Yes I served 25 years, very proud years but when I look at people that deserve things like that, that honor, I think of maybe our wounded warriors or people that were in combat," stated Peet.

But after thinking about it, she realized she made a difference working in Germany at Laundstul Regional Medical Center, a U.S. Army post.

"I didn't have to go you know into the sandbox or anything, but I was able to be there for all different branches of service. Help them with resilience and just give my heart," continued Peet.

The quilts could be personalized and passed down within their family.

Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003 and as of today, they have awarded 360,000 quilts nationwide.

Lock puts hours into her quilts making each one different and said she would like to see more people make some, especially in the Yuma area.

To get involved with the organization or information on how to make and donate a quilt, you can visit their website.

If you would like to see the veterans getting awarded, you can attend the ceremony Wednesday, February 15th at noon at the Simply Shabby Mini Mall in the Foothills.