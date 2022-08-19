Firehouse Subs hosts annual “H2O for Heroes” event

Local first responders came to pick up the cases of water donated - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firehouse Subs had their annual event "H2O for Heroes" raising about two thousand water bottles for first responders.

The cases of water were donated on Aug 6 by locals and in return they received a free sub.

The Rural Metro Fire Department picked up the cases of water Friday, piling them in their engine and ambulance.

Kurt Nelson, Rural Metro Fire Captain and paramedic says they have coolers on all fire trucks and always have ice and water ready to go, especially in this heat.

"Every single fire, we use dozens and dozens of bottles. Our firefighters are able to drink it and have it on hand," says Nelson. "So it really means a lot to us to be able to have those types of resources donated to where we can have excess on hand for those hot fires."

According to Chris Miller, Co-Owner of Firehouse Subs, all local first responders are given cases of water.

Captain Nelson says Miller and his team have always been great in assisting their fire department.

"We're very grateful for people like that in the community that's always willing to help out," says Nelson.

The next "H2O for Heroes" event will be Aug 2023.