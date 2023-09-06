COVID hospitalizations on the rise as fall season approaches

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Coronavirus (COVID) cases on the rise as fall approaches, but with states no longer required to report numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and an increase in at-home testing, the data has become more difficult to track.

A rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths are tell-tale signs that cases are increasing.

The number of COVID hospitalizations has continued to rise since hitting an all-time low in June, and deaths have increased slightly.

Wastewater samples are also picking up the virus, alerting experts to an uptick in cases that they may not have otherwise known about.

Experts still suggest masking, getting tested if exposed or symptomatic, and staying up to date on vaccines as primary means to combat the virus.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC are expected to approve new COVID boosters in the coming weeks.