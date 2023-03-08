Skip to Content
U.S. to lift COVID testing requirements for travelers from China

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. is planning to lift COVID testing requirements for travelers from China.

According to a person familiar with the plan, on Friday, the Biden administration is planning to end a requirement that travelers coming from china present a negative COVID-19 test before entering the United States.

The restriction was put into place two months ago, as the end of China's "Zero COVID" policy prompted a surge of COVID cases in the country.

U.S. officials said at the time that the testing requirement was needed due to China's lack of transparency about the outbreak.

The U.S. also says it will continue to monitor cases in China.

