LAFD Chief meets with LA Mayor Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass met with the city's Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Friday amid mounting criticism for the city's handling of the wildfires.

Footage captured by KNBC shows Chief Crowley heading into the meeting with Mayor Bass.

Bass has come under pressure for a $17.8 million in budget cuts for the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), with Crowley saying the LAFD was underfunded and not properly prepared for the devastating Palisades Fire.

Bass has denied that the reduction had an impact on firefighting efforts during this week's crisis, but more more than 55,000 people have signed a petition calling on her to resign.

Here's what else Crowley had to say: