Fire officials hold press conference on wildfires in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Fire officials in the Los Angeles area are holding a press conference Wednesday regarding the wildfires in Southern California.

The Palisades Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 2,900 acres and threatened 1,300 structures.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department's (LACoFD) post on X, the Eaton Fire burned at least 2,230 acres and threatened at least 28,430 structures. While there were no civilian injuries, LACoFD reported one firefighter being injured.

Meanwhile, the Hurst Fire has, so far, grown to at least 500 acres, according to Genasys Protect.

Officials say the fires are 0% contained and evacuations orders have been issued throughout the area.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.