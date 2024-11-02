Los Angeles Dodgers host parade to celebrate World Series win

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series victory on Friday.

The City of Angels played host to the team's victory parade, traveling from down town along the city's famous highways all the way to Dodger Stadium.

The team was met with a roar from fans as their double-decker buses turned onto the parade route.

The club secured their eighth MLB title in Wednesday's 7-to-6 game against the New York Yankees.

The celebration falls on what would have been beloved Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's 64th birthday.

Fans at Dodger Stadium sang "Happy Birthday" to Valenzuela before the celebration.