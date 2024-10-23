Los Angeles Dodgers and fans react to Fernando Valenzuela’s death

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dodgers and fans alike are mourning the death of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

Fans gathered at Dodger Stadium to pay their respects to the legendary pitcher. They left flowers, candles, Dodgers hats, as well as baseballs as a nod to his iconic screwball.

It was an emotional tribute for fans who say Valenzuela was an inspiration, especially for those in the Latino community.

"I think he brought baseball to the City of Angels. I think he was here for, he pulled in all of the Latinos as fans...I think he really pulled Los Angeles together," said Marcia Cagigas, a Dodgers fan.

"We have a good memory, we have a picture of my dad with him. So my dad got to know him personally. So my dad watched baseball, we were not into it, but I remember in the 80's he watched it a lot," said Monica Rodriguez, another Dodgers fan.

"He meant a lot to us Mexicans. He came from Mexico. Just a great Dodger player, great screwball player," said Steven Rodriguez, another Dodgers fan.

"I came out here tonight because Fernando Valenzuela meant a lot to our family and the community of L.A.," said Elma Stone, another Dodgers fan.