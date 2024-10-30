Dodgers win 2024 World Series

The Dodgers take down the Yankees in five games to win their tenth World Series title.

NEW YORK (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series!

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday to clinch the series 4-1.

The Yankees stormed out to a 5-0 lead after home runs from Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton. In the fifth inning, the Yankees committed multiple defensive errors and mistakes which allowed the Dodgers to load the bases. Mookie Betts drove in Kike Hernandez to get LA on the board. The Dodgers would rally off five total runs to tie the game. In the eighth inning, with the Yankees up 6-5 Gavin Lux and Betts hit sacrifice flys to drive in two runs and give the Dodgers the lead. Walker Buehler struck out Alex Verdugo to close out the 7-6 victory and seal the championship.

This is the tenth title in franchise history.

Freddie Freeman was named World Series MVP.