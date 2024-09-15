Bridge Fire remains Southern California’s largest active fire

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Crews continue to battle the Bridge Fire, which is currently Southern California's largest active fire.

The Bridge Fire spread from San Gabriel Canyon into San Bernardino County and has burned more than 54,000 acres, as of Sunday.

According to the Angeles National Forest's Facebook page, also as of Sunday, the fire was only 9% contained.

Officials said resources were focused on the northern area of the fire where air operations dropped water as needed along the fire line near the communities of Big Pines and Wrightwood.

In addition to destroying dozens of structures in its path, the fire has impacted the city of Wrightwood's water system, prompting the Golden State Water Company to warn the public to avoid drinking tap water for the time being.