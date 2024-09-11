Skip to Content
California News

Bridge Fire destroys several homes, prompting mandatory evacuation order

By ,
today at 5:16 AM
Published 5:24 AM

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Bridge Fire continues to rage in Southern California.

The fire in the Angeles National Forest quickly exploded in size to 34,000 acres on Tuesday, with the blaze destroying several homes and threatened communities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) issued a mandatory evacuation order for several areas. The fire has also closed several roads.

According to officials, firefighters are faced with a tough battle due to the changing weather conditions.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content