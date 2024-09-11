Bridge Fire destroys several homes, prompting mandatory evacuation order

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Bridge Fire continues to rage in Southern California.

The fire in the Angeles National Forest quickly exploded in size to 34,000 acres on Tuesday, with the blaze destroying several homes and threatened communities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) issued a mandatory evacuation order for several areas. The fire has also closed several roads.

According to officials, firefighters are faced with a tough battle due to the changing weather conditions.