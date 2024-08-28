Skip to Content
SDPD provided update on fiery crash that killed a police officer

today at 5:43 AM
Published 5:58 AM

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A San Diego police officer died and another officer is fighting for his life after a fiery crash involving multiple cars.

The crash happened around 11:30 Monday night and the street was closed in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood for more than 12 hours.

The officers were in the same patrol car while responding to a police pursuit, when the driver of the suspect car collided at a high rate of speed with the side of the police vehicle.

29-year-old Officer Austin Machitar, who was hired by the department in March of 2019, died at the scene. Officer Zachary Martinez was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and remains in critical condition. The driver of the suspect car also died in the collision.

San Diego city leaders held a news conference Tuesday night to release the name of the fallen officer, and to update the latest on the wounded officer.

"We all know what we are signing up for, we all know the hazards and the dangers of this job, but it's days like today that are a very real reminder of just how dangerous the job is. Austin had a very infectious smile and a character that made him one of a kind."

Chief Scott Wahl, San Diego Police Department

"I ask for San Diegans to pray for Zach and his family. His wounds are extremely grave and he is fighting for his life, but like the chief says we are optimistic and your thoughts and prayers right now are needed more than ever to make sure that we get him back on the road to recovery."

Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego
