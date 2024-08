SAN DIEGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An officer with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) is dead and another is injured after a pursuit crash.

The deadly crash happened just after 11:30 Monday night in the area of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Limerick Avenue.

At one point, the police cruiser was engulfed in flames.

There were two officers in the vehicle and the second officer was taken to an area hospital, according to SDPD.