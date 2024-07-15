Lake Fire burns grows to more than 38,000 acres, 34% contained

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Lake Fire, which has grown to more than 38,000 acres in California’s Santa Barbara County, was 34% contained as of Sunday, July 14, according to the latest information from fire officials.

The footage was released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, who said it shows fire crews near Figueroa Mountain, seen hacking control lines with axes and hoes, on Saturday.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for several areas, despite improved weather conditions aiding containment, local authorities said.