Skip to Content
California News

Lake Fire burns grows to more than 38,000 acres, 34% contained

By ,
today at 11:22 AM
Published 11:31 AM

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Lake Fire, which has grown to more than 38,000 acres in California’s Santa Barbara County, was 34% contained as of Sunday, July 14, according to the latest information from fire officials.

The footage was released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, who said it shows fire crews near Figueroa Mountain, seen hacking control lines with axes and hoes, on Saturday.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for several areas, despite improved weather conditions aiding containment, local authorities said.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content