Evacuation orders issued for parts of central California due to Lake Fire

today at 8:01 AM
Published 8:10 AM

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new evacuation order has been issued for parts of central California threatened by the Lake Fire.

The Lake Fire grew to more than 21,000 acres, as of Monday evening. According to fire officials, the wildfire was at 8% containment.

A new evacuation order has been issued for parts of Figueroa Mountain, Cachuma Mountain, and the Los Padres National Forest.

The wildfire first sparked Friday afternoon, near Zaca Lake in the Los Padres National Forest. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

