California fire burns more than 4,600 acres

today at 2:24 PM
Published 2:33 PM

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Evacuation warnings are in effect after the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County, California broke out on Friday.

The fire was first reported around 3:45pm on Friday and quickly grew to more than 4,600 acres by 11:30pm Friday night.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Fepartment (SBCFD) and the U.S. Forest Service responded as the fire spread rapidly.

The Zaca Lake Resort was evacuated shortly after the fire started and later an evacuation warning was issued along Figueroa Mountain Road.

Road closures were announced Saturday morning and residents living in the evacuation warning area were told to "be ready to leave at a moment's notice."

The cause of the lake fire is under investigation, and currently is 0% contained, with the potential for large growth over the next 24 hours.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

