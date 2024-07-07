SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Lake Fire continues to burn in Santa Barbara County, California.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) official posted a video of the fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

Near Zaca Lake and Foxen Canyon, thousands of acres burned Friday night, with one resident describing it as looking like a volcano.

Three helicopters and 10 air tankers have been assigned to battle the Lake Fire.