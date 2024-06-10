Skip to Content
California authorities rescue kite surfer stranded on beach

today at 10:51 AM
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A stranded kite surfer was rescued from a California beach on Sunday after using rocks to spell out the word "HELP."

Officials said a private helicopter spotted the man on a beach south of Davenport Landing, and called for what the sign made out of rocks spelled "Help."

The rescue was posted to social media by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's San Mateo and Santa Cruz Unit.

It's not clear how long the unidentified kite surfer was stranded on the beach before he was rescued.

According to Cal Fire, the kite surfer did not need medical attention.

