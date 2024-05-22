California residents grows frustrated over people living in their RVs while parked near their homes

FREMONT, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Fremont, California, residents in one neighborhood are growing frustrated over people living in their RV's while parked near their homes.

They say their generators are loud and creating health issues. Meanwhile, the families living in the RVs say they are just trying to get by.

In the Irvington community in Fremont, about four RVs are parked near homes and a park. At the park, there are families walking their dogs as well as kids playing.

For the most part, it's fairly clean around the RVs, but residents in the area are growing concerned about them being parked here.

"I'm a prisoner in my own home, despite being hardworking tax-paying citizens. I pay a great amount of tax, parcel tax to live here, how is this even justified?" said Sheila Mani, a Fremont resident.

Getting the rules changed

Mani lives across the street from the RVs. She says the generators used by the people living in the RVs are creating health issues for her son who has asthma.

"The toxic fumes enter our home, and it has led to him being on nebulizers every night over the last three months. There is no other cause other than this. This was the new piece that has entered our life," Mani shared.

"Right now, is this legal for them to be parked? This is a public street, so with a public street, unless you change the rules to say you cannot park there, they can park there," said Teresa Cox, a member of the Fremont City Council.

Councilmember Cox is looking to get those rules changed.

"My priority in representing my district is to see how we can also possibly apply the parking rules so we can keep this safe, we have children here, they go to after school programs, their sport programs, it's a constant park for families." Teresa Cox, Councilmember

Expensive place to live in

But Cox also acknowledges that Fremont is an extremely expensive place to live in, and affordable housing has not kept up with the need.

One mother living in one of the RVs with her husband and three kids said they've been living in an RV for about eight months after facing layoffs and an eviction.

In this neighborhood, they've been in the area for about six months, and they feel safe. She also says while she and her husband now work, they're struggling to get by.

"They say living in an RV, you save on rent...Very true, but buying food every day, especially with my children who are growing, clothes...are a lot of expenses when you earn very little," the mother said.

When asked if there was something the city could do for them, she said allow them to stay in a place where they can park their RV safely.