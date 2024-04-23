Skip to Content
California woman dead following stabbing at a metro train station

today at 6:37 AM
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was stabbed early Monday morning on a Los Angeles metro train.

Police say the stabbing occurred at about 5:00am Monday, between the North Hollywood and Universal-Studio City stations.

Metro security workers helped the victim before an ambulance arrived, but she died at the hospital. A suspect was arrested about half an hour later.

At a press conference, police said it appeared to be a completely unprovoked attack.

