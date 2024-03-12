Kobe Bryant statue to be fixed following multiple spelling errors

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's now been a month since the statue of Los Angeles Lakers basketball great Kobe Bryant was unveiled at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

But weeks after the celebratory event, while fans are admiring the statue, they're also noticing a few mistakes, particularly three spelling errors etched in the marble.

The statue was inspired by the pose from Bryant's 81 point game in 2006 against Toronto.

On the side of the statue, it shows the official scorer's report from that night, but in the scorer's report, they called former Toronto guard Jose Calderon as Jose Calderson, and former Laker Von Wafer is listed as Vom Wafer, and lastly, decision was spelled as decicion.

Many say they're surprised to see the mistakes, and want to know what the Lakers plan to do about it.

Fortunately, the Lakers released a statement saying they are aware of the mistakes, and are already planning to get them corrected soon.