A preview of 96th Academy Awards and afterpary

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sunday's the night for Hollywood, honoring the movie industry's best at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Gold-dusted chocolate Oscars wait partygoers after Sunday night's Academy Awards.

With 13 nominations, "Oppenheimer" could rack up plenty of the real thing.

"Just like we saw 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once' dominate the Oscars last year with seven wins, I think Oppenheimer is in a real position to do just as well," said Dave Karger, host of Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Its box office rival, "Barbie," has eight nominations including Best Picture, but no bids for Margot Robbie or director Greta Gerwig.

"I think that just speaks to the large number of films and performances the Academy had to choose from," Karger reasoned.

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy vs. Paul Giamatti

Even so, expect to hear "Oppenheimer" a lot.

"I think it'll win for Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Maybe editing, maybe score," Karger stated.

That momentum may also carry Cillian Murphy to a win for Best Actor, if Paul Giamatti doesn't score an upset for his performance in "The Holdovers."

"His performance in 'The Holdovers' is so strong and so endearing," Karger expressed.

Best Actress: Lilly Gladstone vs. Emma Stone

"Killers of the Flower Moon" could bring Lilly Gladstone the first Oscar for a Native American, but she's in a tight Best Actress race with Emma Stone.

"This performance she gives in 'Poor Things' is such a high wire act. it's so impressive and daring," Karger shared.

"The Holdovers"'s Da'vine Joy Randolph is expected to complete her award season dominance for Supporting Actress. Likewise, Supporting Actor seems an Oppenheimer lock for Downey.

"It's such a great game of betrayal and backstabbing and deception, and Robert Downey Jr. just plays it so well," Karger added.

"A real crowning moment"

Just part of what's likely to be a coronation of sorts.

"It's going to be a real crowning moment for Christopher Nolan," Karger further expressed.

But for all of Sunday night's Oscar nominees, it'll be a night to remember.

While "Oppenheimer" is expected to win Best Picture, for the first time, two non-English language films are among the ten movies in the mix for that award: The German language film, "The Zone of Interest" and the French offering "Anatomy of a Fall."

The 96th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, and will air on ABC.