LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After Sunday night's 96th Annual Academy Awards, the official post-Oscars celebration is at the 65th Annual Governors Ball. The media got a look at portions of this year's spread for the event.

Wolfgang Puck Catering will celebrate its 30th year serving up delicacies for the roughly 1,500 guests at the party.

Wood fired pizza and chicken pot pie have traditionally been among the most popular items. More exotic offerings include black truffle risotto, peking style duck and honey and ginger marinated lamb chops.

Among the highlighted items are the gold-dusted chocolate Oscars. The edible dust is sprayed on the roughly 5,000 that are made for the night.

Champagne Fleur de Miraval, which is exclusively devoted to rose, returns for a third straight year.

Red and white wines will be served up by Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon for the second consecutive year.

Acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly demonstrates the creation of one of his cocktails for the Governors Nall: The "It's showtime," which features Don Julio Blanco tequila, pineapple Coriander Tincture, agave nectar and fresh lemon juice.

The 96th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 10, and will air on ABC.