Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at dental office in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNN) - One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting inside a dental office in El Cajon Thursday.

A suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting inside a dental office in El Cajon, California Thursday.

Police say the responding officers located three victims inside the office.

One man died at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital.

As of Friday morning, the injured are said to be in serious but stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police say the alleged gunman, identified as 29-year-old Mohammed Abdulkareem, fled the scene in a rented U-haul pickup.

It was determined the suspect rented the vehicle in San Diego, which is where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police say he was found with a loaded handgun.

An investigation is underway, but police believe Abdulkareem was a disgruntled former patient.

Abdulkareem is being held without bail on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.