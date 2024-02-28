Macy’s Union Square for sale, according to San Francisco Mayor

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Macy's is looking to sell its store in the heart of San Francisco.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the company is looking to sell its Union Square property.

The announcement comes the same day Macy's announced Tuesday it will close 150 stores nationwide.

The Union Square Macy's will remain operational until a buyer is found and the sale goes though.

A new buyer could elect to keep Macy's in the location, but Mayor Breed says whoever buys is will likely bring "their own vision for this site."