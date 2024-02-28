Skip to Content
California News

Macy’s Union Square for sale, according to San Francisco Mayor

By ,
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:33 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Macy's is looking to sell its store in the heart of San Francisco.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the company is looking to sell its Union Square property.

The announcement comes the same day Macy's announced Tuesday it will close 150 stores nationwide.

The Union Square Macy's will remain operational until a buyer is found and the sale goes though.

A new buyer could elect to keep Macy's in the location, but Mayor Breed says whoever buys is will likely bring "their own vision for this site."

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content