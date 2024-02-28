Los Angeles County District Attorney announces exonerations

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is announcing the exonerations and release of two men.

According to NBC News, the two men spent two decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder back in 2003.

NBC News says in addition to Gascon and the exonerees, Attorney Ellen Eggers is participating in the Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The press conference is taking place at the Hall of Justice at 12:30pm Pacific/1:30pm Mountain. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.