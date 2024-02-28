Skip to Content
California News

Los Angeles County District Attorney announces exonerations

By ,
today at 12:56 PM
Published 1:06 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is announcing the exonerations and release of two men.

According to NBC News, the two men spent two decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder back in 2003.

NBC News says in addition to Gascon and the exonerees, Attorney Ellen Eggers is participating in the Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The press conference is taking place at the Hall of Justice at 12:30pm Pacific/1:30pm Mountain. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content