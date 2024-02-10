California authorities arrest donut shop owner for making pink narcotic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The owner of a donut shop in California's Bay Area is accused of making and selling drugs out of his store.

Now, police are warning against the new type of drug which he's accused of making, and it goes by many names.

San Jose police announced an arrest over a new narcotic called "pink cocaine."

32-year-old Luis Carrillo-Moyeda was under arrest, accused of making and selling narcotics out of his business in the area of Blossom Hill Road.

Other names

Though police didn't name the business property, records confirm Carillo-Moyeda is the owner of Yum Yum Donuts at that location.

"The narcotic is commonly known as Tusi, Pink Panther, or Pantera Rosa. The Metro Unit detectives executed search warrants at the suspects residence and business," said Tanya Hernandez with the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

Carrillo was arrested last month, but police announced it this week saying they recovered illegal narcotics and a large amount of cash, along with a gun and ammo. On Friday, Yum Yum Donuts customers said they were surprised to hear about the allegations.

"I think its crazy personally because I always come to this donut shop, and to hear this, it's unbelievable. I would've never guessed," said one customer.

Mixture

The new synthetic drug is a mixture of ketamine, meth, cocaine, opioids, and usually strawberry powder.

"There's no good reason to use it. I would avoid it at all costs," said Dr. Daniel Nelson.

Doctors at Valley Medical Center said they haven't seen any patients coming in from overdosing on it, but said it's a dangerous mixture.

"It runs the gamut of effects on the body all of which are extremely dangerous. What we're anticipating patients presenting with are extreme agitation, psychosis, hallucinations." Dr. Daniel Nelson, Valley Medical Center

That's why police are warning the public about this new drug.

"We are starting to see more cases of it so we just want the public to be aware that it is out there," Hernandez expressed.