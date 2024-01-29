49ers fans celebrate team’s NFC Championship win

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fans celebrated the 49ers' NFC Championship win across the Bay Area on Sunday.

They reveled in the team's victory over the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers are now heading to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City secured their spot with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

In San Francisco, fans could be seen and heard setting off fireworks in celebration across the city for hours after the game ended.

Super Bowl LVIII will mark a rematch between the two teams that faced off in the NFL title game four years ago. The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in that game.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS on February 11.