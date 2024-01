WOODLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused in a string of stabbings in Davis last spring has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Carlos Dominguez appeared in court Friday. The former UC Davis student is accused of killing two men and seriously injuring a woman.

The court had found him not mentally capable of standing trial after a five-day competency hearing in July.

Now that he's been ruled competent, his case can go forward.