California woman stabbed days after UC Davis student stabbing

DAVIS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - According to CBS affiliate KOVR, authorities are searching in Davis after another stabbing happened on Monday, days after the death of UC Davis student Karim Abou-Najm.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:45pm, with reports a stabbing in a known transient camp in the area of Second and L Streets.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed more than once through the tent, she told officers.

She was treated at the scene and then sent to the UC Davis Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

"At this point it's unclear, but I can tell you that the description we have of the subject is similar...We are still in very preliminary stages of this evening. This is very fresh. We are taking it very seriously," said Lt. Dan Beckwith of the Davis Police Department.

Police say the suspect is described as a thin man with curly hair. He was last seen running on Third Street with a backpack.

Police are asking people throughout the city to shelter in place during the investigation, and give them a call if they see any suspicious activity.