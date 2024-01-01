Skip to Content
Tournament of Roses Parade floats arrived in Pasadena Sunday night

today at 9:34 AM
Published 9:43 AM

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Tournament of Roses Parade floats made their way to Pasadena late Sunday night.

The parade floats took to the streets sunday night, in an escort to Pasadena.

All primed and prepped for the 135th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade, which is kicking off before the annual Rose Bowl College Football Game, with this year's teams featuring Michigan and Alabama.

This year's theme is "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language."

The Southern California tradition will travel down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, showing off a colorful spectacle, highlighting how music connects people.

The Rose Parade is airing on NBC and ABC from 9:00am to 11:00am.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

