800,000 people attended the Tournament of Roses Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An estimated 800,000 people turned out in Pasadena to be part of an iconic New Year's Day tradition: The Tournament of Roses Parade.

Dozens of flower-covered floats and marching bands took part in what is now a 135 year tradition as the parade's origins date back to the late 1800s.

The floats have to be covered with flowers or natural materials, such as leaves, seeds or bark.

One such float won this year's Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float. It's called the "Beat of Achievement" float, featuring a 30-foot tall crocodile carrying a microphone from the UPS Store.

The theme of this year's parade is "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language." Also taking part in Monday's parade: The Alabama and Michigan marching bands.

The parade served as a lead up to the Rose Bowl game, where the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines will play for a spot in the national championship game.