10-year-old California boy and his father arrested following shooting of another 10-year-old boy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 10-year-old boy and his father are in custody after investigators say the boy shot and killed *another* 10-year-old in Sacramento County.

Now, one of the victim's family members talks about this terrible loss and investigators share what role the suspected shooter's father played in all this.

Fighting back tears, loved ones lay flowers and light candles for a young soul taken too soon. Family members say 10-year-old Keith Frierson, or "KJ" as his family affectionally called him, was shot at killed at an apartment complex on Greenholme Drive.

"10 years old. He was only 10 years old. He was only 10 years old," said Erika, KJ's aunt.

"Had a whole life to live"

Erika is struck by grief, and her heartbreak is palpable.

"He didn't deserve this. He still had a whole life to live," Erika expressed.

Erika says KJ came out of his apartment to ride his bike when his life was cut short.

"He wasn't even outside 15 minutes, and the little boy shot my nephew," Erika shared.

Arrest

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says a 10-year-old boy shot another 10-year-old boy around 4:30pm Saturday.

Investigators say the 10-year-old suspected shooter went into his father's vehicle to get him cigarettes. He then took a gun from inside, bragging that his father had one and shot the other 10-year-old.

SCSO arrested the father and the son.

The victim, who the family says is KJ, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Prohibited from owning a firearm

"Parents don't watch their kids," Erika remarked.

Erika blames the parents as much as the child.

"My nephew's blood is on y'all hands. Y'all allowed y'all son to do this to my 10-year-old nephew," Erika spoke.

Detectives believe the alleged shooter's father, 53-year-old Arkete Davis, tried to get rid of the gun. Investigators found it in a nearby trash can and discovered that it was reported stolen in 2017.

SCSO also says Davis was legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

A message to others

As the family continues to process the terrible tragedy that unfolded here, they have a message to others in the community.

"Y'all parents need to know how to put y'all weapons away. Teach y'all kids right. Because this wasn't right," Erika said.

For now, loved ones are holding on to KJ's memory, with Erika sharing that her nephew was "smart, very intelligent, kind, loving," and "respectful."

The 10-year-old suspected shooter was charged with murder and taken to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility.

His father was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on several gun-related charges, as well as child endangerment and for being an accessory after the fact. He's being held on a half a million dollar bail.