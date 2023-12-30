Skip to Content
California News

Final preparations underway for 135th Rose Parade

today at 8:55 AM
Published 10:44 AM

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The countdown has begun for the 135th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade.

Crews were putting the finishing touches on the dazzling floats adorned with thousands of flowers.

They'll be taking their position in the parade line-up for their five mile journey down Colorado Boulevard on Monday.

In addition to the floats, the New Year's Day tradition features marching bands and equestrian units.

The 135th Annual Rose Parade will air on Monday, on NBC and ABC, at 9:00am.

