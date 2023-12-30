California teen arrested in connection to parents’ deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in California have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to the deaths of his parents.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the teen called police Wednesday night to report a break in, and that someone had attacked his family. Investigators now believe his story was "fabricated."

They say the teenager killed both of his parents and attacked his 11-year-old sister, leaving her critically injured; all as his seven-year-old younger brother was inside the home.

She is expected to survive, and the 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of homicide.

"The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling," said Sheriff John Zanoni with FCSO.

A motive for the deaths has not been established.