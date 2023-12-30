Skip to Content
California News

California communities clean up coastlines after a day of high surf

By ,
today at 8:53 AM
Published 10:35 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - People on the California coast are cleaning up after a day of high surf, with more wet weather expected.

In Rio Del Mar Friday, crews were out clearing trees taken down by the strong winds and rising waves.

The region was still under a high surf warning into the evening on Friday.

Clean up crews were also hard at work in nearby Pacifica, where waves pushed sand into the streets, closing roads near the beach.

Farther down the coast in San Diego, a high surf warning is in effect through monday due to the elevated surf, with some beaches seeing waves as high as 15 feet.

Some beachgoers looked at the sunny side of the forecast. In Central California's Half Moon Bay, dozens of kite surfers came out to take advantage of waves and wind.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content