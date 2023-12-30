California communities clean up coastlines after a day of high surf

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - People on the California coast are cleaning up after a day of high surf, with more wet weather expected.

In Rio Del Mar Friday, crews were out clearing trees taken down by the strong winds and rising waves.

The region was still under a high surf warning into the evening on Friday.

Clean up crews were also hard at work in nearby Pacifica, where waves pushed sand into the streets, closing roads near the beach.

Farther down the coast in San Diego, a high surf warning is in effect through monday due to the elevated surf, with some beaches seeing waves as high as 15 feet.

Some beachgoers looked at the sunny side of the forecast. In Central California's Half Moon Bay, dozens of kite surfers came out to take advantage of waves and wind.