LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - This weekend shoppers, including Vice President Kamala Harris, took part in Small Business Saturday.

Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff bought some treats at a bakery in Los Angeles.

According to an American Express study, 85% of consumers say they're likely to shop "small" this holiday season.

Another survey by Intuit QuickBooks reports consumers are expected to spend an estimated $125 billion at small businesses, up 42% over last holiday season.

"We honor our small businesses and it has been a passion of mine for many, many years to support these leaders. Ya know, our business leaders are community leaders, civic leaders. They hire locally. They mentor...And so, we're here to honor the work that's happening, understanding also that our small businesses in the United States actually employ almost half of the workforce that is not in public work, the government." Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express back in 2010 to create awareness about the positive impact people can have in their own community if they will support locally owned businesses.