California high school on lockdown following stabbing incident outside campus

VAN NUYS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A high school in Van Nuys was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing was reported just outside campus.

Authorities said a brawl involving 11 students broke out just before noon when one of the students produced an unidentified object and proceeded to stab two other students.

Two other students also sustained battery injuries as a result of the incident.

Three of the four students who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire officials confirmed that all four of the victims were boys under the age of 18.

Three students have been detained in connection with the incident and are currently being questioned.

All activities are expected to resume as regularly scheduled shortly.