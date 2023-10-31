Skip to Content
California fire prompts evacuation order for residents

By
Published 6:26 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An evacuation order is in place after a brush fire broke out in the Aguanga area of Riverside County Monday afternoon.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the "Highland Fire," was first reported just after 12:30pm between Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road. The fire had covered 500 acres just over six hours after it was first reported.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the fire, but many residents have been ordered to vacate their homes.

Other areas received evacuation warnings as a result of the fire.

Residents under the mandatory evacuation order and warning were able to take shelter at Great Oak High School in temecula.

