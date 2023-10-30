Three people injured in San Diego mall shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least three people were shot following an incident at a San Diego mall on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Novo Brazil Brewing in the Otay Ranch Town Center around 7:00pm.

Officers arrived to find two people shot and taken to a local hospital. Both are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

They later learned that another gunshot victim was also taken to the hospital and a fourth person was injured, but it is unclear how.

Authorities say the shooting may have started during an argument between two groups.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.