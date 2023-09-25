SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE STATION, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit Monday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 internet satellites, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:48am Pacific.

It was SpaceX's 42nd Starlink delivery mission of the year. These satellites provide internet services to parts of the world.

SpaceX recently announced that it had signed up over two million subscribers in more than 60 countries for its Starlink internet service.

Since 2019, it has launched more than 5,100 satellites.