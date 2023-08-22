Skip to Content
SpaceX launches more satellites at California Space Force base

today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:59 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched more satellites into orbit Tuesday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 2:37am Pacific with 21 Starlink satellites. This marks the 15th flight for the Falcon 9 booster.

Starlink satellites provide internet services to dozens of countries around the world.

Thousands of Starlink satellites currently orbit Earth at a closer distance than other internet satellites, giving users a faster internet experience.

